Why Real Madrid are Missing Casemiro

Real Madrid football club are not having a good season currently, even though they are currently just five points behind Barcelona football club in La Liga. The club has struggled to replicate the form that helped them win the Champions League and La Liga last season; the club has also lost a final against Barcelona this season.

One player that Real Madrid is missing in their midfield department this season is Casemiro. The former Real Madrid player moved to Manchester United, and he has been fantastic in terms of performance on the pitch for the club since he signed for it. Real Madrid have missed Casemiro because he was the “cement between the stones” for the team in the middle of the park. The player was not known for his passing abilities at Real Madrid because Modric and Kroos shouldered that responsibility, but he was a defensive cover for the midfield and the defense of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid did well to replace the player by signing a young Tchouameni from Monaco. Though the player is good, he does not have the defensive ability and experience that Casemiro was offering the team when he was there.

