Why Rasmus Hojlund Might Not Be Enough As Manchester United’s Main Striker Next Season

Manchester United have identified Danish Forward Rasmus Hojlund as their preferred option for the number 9 in the Erik Ten Hag squad for next season. The Red Devils ended last season with the urgent need to sign a new Forward after Dutch Forward Wout Weghorst left the Old Trafford at the expiration of his loan deal.

Rasmus Hojlund is expected to move to Old Trafford this summer in a deal that would cost the Red Devils around €77million this summer.

Last season, Rasmus Hojlund scored 9 goals and made 4 assists in 32 games for Atalanta despite the fact that he was their main Number 9. The Danish Forward was scoring a goal for Atalanta after every 204 minutes of playing in the Italian Serie A last season.

Rasmus Hojlund would have missed all the Pre-season games of Manchester United before his arrival, thereby denying him the chance to adapt to his new environment.

The Red Devils would be contending for the Premier league title and the UEFA champions league trophy next season, with Rasmus Hojlund as the main Striker.

Of course, his hefty price tag would force the Red Devils to continue playing him but they might have to sign an experience Striker as backup in case the Premier league becomes slippery for Rasmus Hojlund next season.

