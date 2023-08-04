Why Raheem Sterling should be made the Chelsea captain despite his poor pre-season performance

Chelsea football club head coach Mauricio Pochettino will be expected to name his captain in the coming days ahead of the 2023-2024 football season, the blues takes on Liverpool at Stamford bridge in few days time and with Cesar Azpilicueta out of the club, the supporters are eager to know who will lead the team going forward.

Names such as Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ben chilwell and to a large extent Enzo Fernandez, while all the players mentioned above posses good and Charismatic qualities, Raheem Sterling could easily be the best choice out of them all.

Raheem Sterling Twitter photos.

The attacker may have joined Chelsea just over a year ago but his understanding, longevity and experience in the English premier league is unmatched by anyone at Stamford bridge at the moment.

He has played for Liverpool and Manchester city, winning the title on four different occasions and other trophies too, his abilities to withstand adversities is second to none and he is regarded as one of the most outspoken footballer in the world.

Raheem Sterling getting set for the 2023-2024 football season Twitter photos

Truly the winger have been out of form since joining Chelsea and struggled also during the just concluded preseason preparations but his experience and other leadership qualities remains intact.

Moreover the new coach Mauricio Pochettino seems to like and will certainly make him a key cog in this new Chelsea setup, captain armband could be a deserving fit.

Raheem Sterling is one of the most experienced player in this Chelsea setup Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)