Why pumped up Mykhailo Mudryk could finally deliver for Chelsea in the 2023-2024 season

During the launch of the Chelsea official home kit for the 2023-2024 football season, supporters quickly noticed how Mykhailo Mudryk have transformed his physique since the end of last season, the Ukrainian speedster looks fitter and a little bit more relaxed.

That particular picture was largely praised by the Chelsea supporters, fast forward to his cameo appearance against Brighton and Hove Albion in Philadelphia, he raised the hope of the Chelsea faithfuls with some stunning performance that yielded his first goal in a Chelsea shirt.

Mykhailo Mudryk celebrated with Angelo Gabriel after scoring for Chelsea Twitter photos.

The winger showed clever foot works and demonstrated how quick he was by taking on the Brighton full backs on a race, those are not just what should excite Chelsea supporters.

The winger seems to have adapted and understood exactly what the new coach Mauricio Pochettino wants from him, he has a better chemistry with his teammates as he demonstrated for his goal of the night.

Reece James and Mykhailo Mudryk vies for the ball in training sessions Twitter photos

Afterwards the winger asserted that he is only playing at 20 percent, those statements indicates that he is a man back on confident and with the support that he will get from the coach, teammates and more especially the supporters this season, this fit looking Mykhailo Mudryk could become the man to push Chelsea to a new height.

Mykhailo Mudryk look pumped up and ready for the 2023-2024 football season Twitter photos

Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk Twitter photos

