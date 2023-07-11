Why PSG Might Win The UCL This Coming Season

Paris Saint Germain have announced 5 new exciting signings this summer. But, that is not the reason why the French club finally look like a side ready to win the Champions League title.

The Parisians have signed Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio, Kang-in Lee, Lucas Hernandez, and Manuel Ugarte this already this summer, as they gear up for life under new manager Luis Enrique.

But why do they look like a team that could win the Champions League this coming season?

Why PSG might win the UEFA Champions League This Season

The reason why the French side look like a serious side is because of the pursuit of balance instead of their old way of stockpiling big football names.

The club are actually now interested in building a solid and balanced team that can challenge for the biggest prize in club football.

This is the work of PSG football advisor Luis Campos, who is a respected football director in Europe.

The club’s priority now lies in building a strong team with good dynamics and balance. Also, they want to only sign motivated players with the right mentality.

This is further demonstrated in the club’s recent dealings with star man Kylian Mbappe.

Owner Nasser Al Khelaifi has said that it is impossible to let Mbappe leave for free, and the club will rather sell him this summer if necessary.

This also shows that PSG are becoming a more settled club instead of retiring option for big footballing names. A culture like that leads to team unity, which is essential to win a competition like the UCL.

