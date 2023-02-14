Why PSG Is More Likely To Defeat Bayern In Today’s Champions League Fixture

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In their last two matches, Ligue one giants, Paris Saint Germain have suffered consecutive defeats, the most alarming being the 3-1 defeat to Lens. Due to their recent disastrous run of form, a lot of supporters have begun to doubt the club’s competence regarding their upcoming match against star-studded Bayern Munich. But not to worry because there might just be light at the end of the tunnel for Christopher Galtier’s men. One reason for hope is the return of skilled players like Messi and Neymar to the squad. There’s no telling how much havoc these two forwards have brought to defences over time dating back to their stints in Barcelona. Likewise in PSG, their elite presence in the team has been a force to reckon with, bringing about countless victories. Their absence in the last match resulted in a humiliating defeat so with the two big names back on the field, Bayern defenders are surely going to have a hard time keeping up. There’s also the rather lucky advantage of injuries. Even though PSG star boy, Kylian Mbappe is a growing doubt for the fixture at the Allianz arena, Bayern has been dealt worse by injuries hindering the fitness of Luca Hernandez and Manuel Neuer. This leaves a weak loophole for the French team to exploit and we can be assured that with the quality of players on the squad, PSG will do just that.

We have been opportune to witness big clashes like this turn to nights of unexpected drama and it’s only fair to think that tonight, the cards will go in the favour of the Parisians.

Bright0 (

)