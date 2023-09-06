Why Pochettino Should Consider His 4-2-3-1 Preseason Formation That Won Him The Summer Series Cup

Chelsea FC has been a dominant force in English football for years, but the 2023 season has been a turbulent one for the Blues. Amidst a series of disappointing performances, it’s time for the club’s manager, Mauricio Pochettino, to consider revisiting the preseason formation that earned them the Summer Series Cup. This move could potentially provide the much-needed spark to rejuvenate their campaign.

During the Summer Series, Chelsea showcased a dynamic 4-2-3-1 formation that caught the attention of football pundits and fans alike. Pochettino’s tactics demonstrated the ability to control the midfield, exploit the flanks, and maintain defensive solidity. The results spoke for themselves, with Chelsea lifting the trophy.

However, once the Premier League season kicked off, Chelsea reverted to their traditional 3-4-3 formation, which has seen them struggle for consistency. The midfield has often been overrun, leading to a lack of creativity and defensive fragility. Returning to the 4-2-3-1 formation could solve these issues.

In the 4-2-3-1 setup, Chelsea can field a dynamic midfield quartet that includes a deep-lying playmaker, box-to-box midfielder, and two energetic wingers. This would not only solidify the midfield but also provide more options going forward. It’s a system that would play to the strengths of players like Enzo, Caicedo and Mudryk

Furthermore, the 4-2-3-1 formation allows Chelsea to utilize their attacking depth more effectively. With three forwards, they can deploy two traditional wingers to stretch opposition defenses and create space for a central striker, all while maintaining a solid defensive structure.

Pochettino should consider the success of the preseason formation as evidence that it can be the key to turning Chelsea’s season around. Adapting to this system could help the Blues regain their winning ways, reignite their title challenge, and ensure a strong finish in other competitions.

In the face of adversity, revisiting the 4-2-3-1 formation that brought them the Summer Series Cup could be the tactical shift that Chelsea needs to salvage their season and remind everyone why they are a force to be reckoned with in English football.

