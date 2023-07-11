Why Pochettino Might Not Make Madueke And Mudryk His Primary Wingers Next Season

Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk are among the Players to watch out for at Chelsea next season. The Two Wingers joined Chelsea during the January transfer window from Shakhtar Donetsk and PSV Eindhoven.

Chelsea agreed to pay Shakhtar Donetsk a fee of €100million including performance related add-on for the transfer of Mykhaylo Mudryk while Noni Madueke cost them €34million.

Both Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk played for Chelsea last season but Fans are hoping that the two Young Wingers will get more game time by starting regularly at Chelsea next season.

Chelsea currently doesn’t have a lot of Wingers in their team as against last season that Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount were with the club. This means that both Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk should have risen higher on the pecking order at Chelsea next season but, this might not be the case.

Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk will definitely get their chances next season but the lineup might have to be Noni Madueke or Mykhaylo Mudryk, Instead of Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk playing together.

The reason for this is because both Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk are still young Players with raw and untapped potentials. They can be great and important Players for Chelsea in the future but they are not there yet.

Chelsea still has Raheem Sterling in team. It would be absurd and ill-advised to keep Raheem Sterling on the bench while Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk play for Chelsea.

AminullahiMuritala (

)