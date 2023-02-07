Why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Could Play in MLS According to FIFA Loophole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

This summer, Chelsea made the unfortunate decision to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and as a result, they are now stuck with a player that they do not particularly want.

Even if there were teams that wanted to buy him in January, they wouldn’t have been able to because FIFA places restrictions on players who play for more than two clubs in a season. There were rumors that Atletico Madrid was interested in him.

That wouldn’t be an issue even if he moved to Major League Soccer, as it has been speculated over the past two days.

According to The Daily Mirror, there is a “loophole” in the global league calendar that would enable Aubameyang to make the switch regardless of whether or not it was allowed. In reality, this “loophole” is more accurately described as a wrinkle.

The Major League Soccer season kicks off in February, and players are only allowed to represent a maximum of two clubs during any given campaign. He has reached his limit for 22/23, but he still has room on his quota for 23/24.

Therefore, if a financial deal can be agreed upon and the striker is content to make the move, we may be able to pull this off.

