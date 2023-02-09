Why Nigerian Fans Will Be Excited After Napoli President Said Osimhen Is Not For Sale.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Victor Osimhen is currently one of the best strikers in Europe. The young Nigerian striker has been performing impressively in the Serie A ever since he joined Napoli. The talented striker is currently the highest goal scorer in Napoli this season, as well as in the Serie A. Victor Osimhen recently broke Ronaldo record of the highest jump recorded in the Serie A. Victor Osimhen has been praised by a lot of fans as they believe he would break many more records.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Victor Osimhen becomes the target of a lot of clubs in the next transfer window. Several clubs are expected to approach the talented striker in the next transfer window, however, Manchester United has been greatly linked with him.

Fans also believe that Chelsea has what it takes to sign Osimhen as Todd Boehly has invested a lot in signing players within a short time. Napoli’s president recently revealed that Victor Osimhen isn’t for sale. This news was a bit shocking because fans believe that Osimhen needs to join other clubs and leagues, most especially the premier league. However, Nigerian fans would be happy about this news because it means that Manchester United wouldn’t be able to sign him. Most African players who have played for Manchester United didn’t enjoy a good season at the club. One Nigerian player who wasn’t effectively utilised in Manchester United was Odion Ighalo. Also, Victor Osimhen has the tendency to win trophies in Napoli, and could even compete for the Champions league.

At the moment, Napoli is currently one of the best clubs in the world, hence, if he moves to another club, it would be a downgrade for him.

What is your opinion on this? Drop comments below.

