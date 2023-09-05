Why Nigeria Coach should consider starting Iheanacho and Awoniyi ahead of Osimhen In Their Next Game

As Nigeria’s national football team prepares to face São Tomé and Príncipe in their upcoming match, the debate over the starting lineup intensifies. One particular point of contention is whether Coach should consider starting Kelechi Iheanacho and Taiwo Awoniyi ahead of Victor Osimhen. While Osimhen is undoubtedly a talented striker, there are compelling reasons to give Iheanacho and Awoniyi the nod for this crucial game.

Firstly, recent form should not be ignored. Both Iheanacho and Awoniyi have been in sensational form for their respective clubs. Iheanacho’s performances for Leicester City have been nothing short of outstanding, with his ability to score goals and create opportunities for his teammates shining through. Awoniyi, on the other hand, has been a revelation at Nottingham Forest in the EPL, consistently finding the back of the net. These players are in the form of their lives, and this should be capitalized on.

Secondly, the synergy between Iheanacho and Awoniyi cannot be underestimated. They have shown an impressive understanding on the field, linking up play and creating chances for each other. This chemistry could be a game-changer for Nigeria, as it adds an extra dimension to the team’s attack.

Furthermore, São Tomé and Príncipe may not pose the same defensive challenge as stronger opponents. Starting Iheanacho and Awoniyi allows them to build confidence and cohesion within the team, potentially leading to more goals and a comfortable victory.

In conclusion, while Victor Osimhen is undeniably a top-class striker, starting Kelechi Iheanacho and Taiwo Awoniyi against São Tomé and Príncipe presents a tactical advantage. Their current form, on-field chemistry, and the need to manage Osimhen’s workload all support this decision. Ultimately, it’s about maximizing the team’s potential and securing a convincing victory in this important fixture.

