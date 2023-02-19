SPORT

Why Nick Pope Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Catching The Ball With His Hands Outside The Box Yesterday.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday at the St. James Park, Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope caught the ball with his hands outside the box as Mo Salah was through on goal, and I think that he shouldn’t be blamed for that.

The reason why I think that Nick Pope Shouldn’t be blamed for catching the ball with his hands yesterday is due to the fact that; he couldn’t have known he was outside the box as the event might have happened in a rush.

Nick Pope might have thought that he was still inside the box, and judging from the situation at that moment I don’t think think he had any choice than to catch the ball with his hands and preventing Salah from scoring.

The even made Nick Pope to receive a booking, and now he will miss the EFL cup final against Manchester United.

You can freely drop your comments in the comment section below.

Time2Write (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Liverpool’s Best Players During Their 2-0 Win Over Newcastle United

19 seconds ago

Arsenal player Ratings: Jorginho And Martinelli Shines As Gunners Return To EPL Submit

19 mins ago

Christian Atsu lifeless body on flight to Ghana ahead of the burial

27 mins ago

Chelsea Formidable Squad Depth That Could Return Them To Glory When Everyone Is Fit

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button