Why Nick Pope Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Catching The Ball With His Hands Outside The Box Yesterday.

Yesterday at the St. James Park, Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope caught the ball with his hands outside the box as Mo Salah was through on goal, and I think that he shouldn’t be blamed for that.

The reason why I think that Nick Pope Shouldn’t be blamed for catching the ball with his hands yesterday is due to the fact that; he couldn’t have known he was outside the box as the event might have happened in a rush.

Nick Pope might have thought that he was still inside the box, and judging from the situation at that moment I don’t think think he had any choice than to catch the ball with his hands and preventing Salah from scoring.

The even made Nick Pope to receive a booking, and now he will miss the EFL cup final against Manchester United.

