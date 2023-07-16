Why next season might be the last for Jadon Sancho if he Doesn’t get it right at Manchester United

The transfer saga surrounding Jadon Sancho’s move to Manchester United seemed never-ending, with daily rumors swirling around the English winger.

After a lengthy negotiation period, United finally secured his signature for a fee of £73 million. However, two years later, the England international is still yet to justify the hefty price tag, making the upcoming season potentially his last chance to shine.

Sancho’s first season at United was marked by a struggle to adapt, compounded by a mid-season change in management. With Ralf Rangnick taking over on an interim basis, the winger lacked the desired consistency. Even when given time off to rebuild his confidence, Sancho failed to recapture the threat he posed during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Erik ten Hag’s arrival presented a fresh opportunity for Sancho to prove himself. However, the Englishman has been unable to seize the chances given to him. There appears to be a lack of willingness to take on defenders, leading to frustration among the United fanbase. Furthermore, the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho, who exhibits pace and guile, has intensified the competition for Sancho.

The upcoming season marks a new era for young talents like Kobbie Mainoo and Alvaro Fernandez. However, for Sancho, it represents a make-or-break moment. Three seasons should be ample time for a player to prove their worth to a club. It remains to be seen if Sancho can reinvent himself as an attacking midfielder, a position where he showed promise during a cameo appearance against Leicester City last season.

Yet, the obstacle Sancho faces is the abundance of talent in the number 10 role. With Bruno Fernandes as a starter and Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen as backups, opportunities in that position are limited. Sancho’s options on the flanks are also restricted, with the presence of Marcus Rashford and Antony further complicating his path to regular playing time.

As Sancho contemplates his future next summer, he finds himself at a critical juncture. This season is undeniably the last chance saloon for the £73 million winger. It is imperative that he seizes every opportunity presented to him, displaying his true potential and justifying the faith placed in him by Manchester United.

