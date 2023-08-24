Why Newcastle Player Prefers To Wear Jersey Number 39

In a bid to strengthen their squad and also to become a major force in the English Premier League, Newcastle United signed Brazil’s Bruno Guimaraes who is no doubt a good signing to the Team.

Bruno is truly a Marquee signing for Newcastle United after completing a deal last season with the Club. However, by the fund involved in his transfer transaction, many expected that the Player will easily request for number 9, 7 or 10 jersey from the club but to the shock of many, he only wanted to continue with his regular number 39 jersey just as it was with Lyon.

According to Newcastleworld.com and the sun.com, Bruno Guimaraes prefered number 39 jersey to any other based on love and affection he has for his father. Reports says Bruno Guimaraes chose the number 39, so as to honour his father who is a Taxi driver by picking his taxi number as a mean of expressing his love. The number 39 for football jersey numbering is definitely not what many would love to connect to but with Bruno’s engagement and contribution to Newcastle’s success last season, he got the needed recognition and supporters started getting used to see him wear number 39.

Bruno Guimaraes also cost Newcastle a whopping £39million after bringing him into the side from Brighton. He remains a force in the Newcastle Team that will be playing in the Champions League this season. There are other Players with odd numbers on their football jerseys, which other can you relate with? Share your thoughts

