Why mykhailo Mudryk could be the man to inspire Chelsea to victory tonight

Chelsea football club will take on Borrusia Dortmund today in the first leg of the UEFA champions league knockout stage hoping to take a commanding lead into the second leg at Stamford Bridge, Graham Potter will be giving be handing a UEFA champions league debut to some of his January signings and we have picked out Ukrainian speedster Mykhailo Mudryk as the one who could inspire Chelsea to victory tonight.

Below are few reasons why we are convinced that he the big money signing will be able to hit the ground running tonight.

Pace on the break. Chelsea will likely play on a counter attacking football tonight with Borrusia Dortmund likely to dominate possession, it will present mykhailo Mudryk the opportunity to use his speed and cause Dortmund issues just like he did against Liverpool on his debut.

Familiar environment. ﻿The 22 years old came to limelight earlier this season while he was in the book of Shaktar Donesk, tonight he will back on a familiar environment, expect him to rise to the occasion.

The link up. The winger will likely link up with Ben Chilwell tonight, giving how good Ben Chilwell at making forward runs, mykhailo Mudryk will get a better linkup down the wing that he got at the weekend from Marc Cucurella.

