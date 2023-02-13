Why Mudryk needs to be cautioned on his off-the-pitch actions

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea’s January signing of Mudryk has been in the news for different reasons since he joined the Club. His amazing debut performance, his poor start against Fulham, and his decent performance against West Ham. However, he has been in the news for another reason after the game against West Ham.

It was noticeable in the game that Cucurella rarely made forward passes to him as the left back was busy passing backward or to the middle of the pitch. After the game, Mudryk liked a post on Instagram that suggested that Cucurella did not like passing to him.

A few hours later, Mudryk was seen in Warsaw to bid farewell to his former teammates. During the conservation, Matviyenko asked Cucurella “So do you need a left back instead of Cucurella?” And he answered “yeah we, we do” he, however, cautioned himself and told the Cameraman not to post it but he did.

While being straight and honest is good, Mudryk should have made this an in-house discussion with Cucurella. They have just started playing together. It is possible the connection between them is not strong yet. His actions can hurt his relationship with some players in the dressing room. The player needs to be cautioned on his off-the-pitch actions.

