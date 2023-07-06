Why Mount might have made a mistake by accepting Man Utd’s shirt number 7

Manchester United confirmed Mason Mount’s signing from Chelsea yesterday in other to strengthen their midfield for a title challenge next season. Meanwhile, for some reason, Mount might have made a mistake by accepting Man Utd’s shirt number seven.

Mount undoubtedly enjoyed success with Chelsea as he joined the club as a young boy and left as an adult. With Chelsea, he won the UEFA Champions, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. Domestic trophies are what the midfielder will be aiming to win at Manchester United in the coming seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the playeŕ in Manchester United’s history with the best performance while wearing the number seven shirt. All the players who wore the shirt after him failed to reach their full potential at the club

For instance, Angel Di Maria who took the shirt in 2014 after joining Manchester United struggled to make waves in the Premier League and he was sold to Paris-Saint Germain after one season. He scored just four goals in 32 appearances for Manchester United.

Memphis Depay who also took the shirt after signing for Manchester United in 2015 struggled to adapt to the Premier League for two seasons as he scored 7 goals in 58 appearances. He was sold to Lyon in 2017.

Alexis Sanchez spent two years at Manchester United and couldn’t replicate either his Arsenal or Barcelona form as he scored just two goals in 32 appearances.

However, this explains why Mount might have made a mistake by accepting the same shirt number 7 yesterday. Nevertheless, Mount could break the jinx if he works hard and stays consistent.

What are your thoughts on this?

Let me know in the comment section

LatestNew10 (

)