Why Mount Does Not Deserve The £250,000 Weekly Wages That Reece James Is Getting At Chelsea

Last summer, Chelsea gave Reece James a new contract. The West London club made the England International the most paid Defender in their history after placing on an annual salary of £13million, worth £250,000 weekly, according to Metro UK and Mirror UK.

Reece James has been in excellent form this year and, before to suffering an injury, was Chelsea’s best player. Reece James was apparently being pursued by Real Madrid and Manchester City at the time Chelsea extended an offer to him for a new deal, putting the Blues at risk of losing him.

Reece James needed excellent incentives to reaffirm his commitment to the club, so Chelsea went above and beyond by paying him the highest Defender salary in their history.

Mason Mount’s Chelsea contract is also up for renewal, similar to Reece James’s, although the team is in danger of losing him to a rival.

Chelsea has been working hard to extend Mason Mount’s contract before his free agency in 2024, but the graduate of the Cobham academy’s salary demand has been a big roadblock in the talks.

Mason Mount apparently wants Chelsea to give him a deal similar to what Reece James had last year, but the club is reportedly unwilling to do so.

Mason Mount must realize that Reece James is a superior player to him. Mason Mount has been terrible this season, his form is not commendable, and he is no longer essential. Reece James is a world-class right-back and the best in the world at his position.

