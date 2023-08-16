Why Moises Caicedo will be more of Makelele than Ngolo Kante

Chelsea football club completed the big money signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion for a fee reportedly worth up to £115m, the midfielder took part in his first Chelsea training session at Cobham center today as he begins life as a Chelsea player.

No doubt Moises Caicedo is am elite defensive midfielder judging from his time at Brighton and Hove Albion but more importantly he still has potentials to develop and become arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world just like Claude Makelele and Ngolo Kante were at their prime.

The Ecuadorian midfielder mentioned those two names during his Stamford Bridge, the midfielder regards the duo of Ngolo Kante and Claude Makelele as his inspiration and would want to emulate their success at Chelsea.

A closer look at the midfielder shows he is more of Claude Makelele than the Ngolo Kante, first Ngolo Kante is not a holding midfielder as he loves to go round the pitch hunting and winning back possessions for his teammates, Moises Caicedo have the engine to run around but his came is more about sitting as the number six, protecting the back four and spreading passes from deep.

Those attribute makes him more of a Makelele than Ngolo Kante, once again Moises Caicedo loves the robust tackles just like Claude Makelele does it during his time unlike Ngolo Kante who loves to just nip the ball away from the opponents.

Moises Caicedo will off course bring back exciting moments like we saw during Ngolo Kante and Claude Makelele era but it will be more of a Claude Makelele reborn that we will see more often from Moises Caicedo this time around.

