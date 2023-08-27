Why Mikel Arteta Should Focus More On The Defensive Line After 2-2 Draw Against Fulham

Arsenal managed to hold Fulham to a 2-2 draw in their last match thanks to goals from Saka and Eddie Nketiah. It was a narrow escape for the Gunners because they were close to grabbing their first league defeat of the season.

Former Arsenal player Ian Wright has claimed that Arsenal ‘s defensive woes are a huge worry following Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Ian Wright said “There is a bit of sloppy play. I think they need to tighten up at the start of games. There were times when I was watching the game and I felt nervous for us.

“We don’t seem to be as confident as I thought we could have been in managing the game once we got back into it when we were 2-1 up. I think that’s a little bit of a worry because there are things that happen.

“I know the fans are a little bit worried about Gabriel not playing, he gives us solidity in there, and then when they score that goal at the death there, from the corner, it’s something our big defender would be there. There is no Gabriel (Magalhaes), as I said, to be that organiser.”

Mikel Arteta should focus more on Arsenal’s defensive line as they look to win their first premier league title since 2004.

