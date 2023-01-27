SPORT

Why Mikel Arteta Is The Best Manager In The English Premier League This Season

Mikel Arteta manages Arsenal football club, and he has ensured that Arsenal stay in a better position to win the 2022/2023 English Premier League’s title. Mikel Arteta is not one of the big-name managers that we know, but he has won the hearts of many football fans around the world.

Arguably, Mikel Arteta is the best manager in the English Premier League this season.

He has made Arsenal to be so consistent this season. Arsenal’s performance from the start of the season has always been the same. Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, is trying, but his team lacks that needed consistency.

Mikel Arteta also did everything possible to bring out the best in his players. None of the players Mikel Arteta is using was world-class before joining Arsenal. Mikel Arteta made almost all his players world-class. He knows how to motivate his players to give all their best on the pitch. What a great manager he is this season.

