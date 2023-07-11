Why Mikel Arteta Could Struggle Next Season Despite Signing Top Players This Summer

The way Arsenal has been doing, they will be one of the clubs to keep an eye on in the English Premier League next season. The Gunners have transformed into a title contender over the past few months.

After a phenomenal season, they came within striking distance of winning the Premier League. They finished second in the Premier League, only four points behind champions Manchester City and led by Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal has been performing well, and with the additions they made over the summer, they might easily win the league next year. The Gunners have strengthened their roster for the next season with three new acquisitions.

The North London club has strengthened its roster for the upcoming season by adding players like Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz. Mikel Arteta’s commitment is represented by a defensive midfielder, an offensive midfielder, and a central defender.

If they can maintain their high level of play throughout the season, Arsenal will be among the favorites to win the Premier League next season. Despite the high caliber of the players they have added this summer, the Gunners may still fall short of the league title.

Despite the quality of talent on the team, this may be largely down to the absence of a good reliable striker. They have a great team, but they lack a true No. 9 who is deadly in front of the net.

Gabriel Jesus is counted on to improve and become a consistent contributor, but he probably won’t be able to average more than 20 goals per season. Arsenal’s chances of winning the league next year may be negatively impacted by their lack of a top-tier forward.

