Why Messi’s Cup Win With Inter Miami Will Be More Impressive Than Ronaldo’s Cup Win With Al Nassr

For the last 20 years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi gave us the greatest football rivalry between two players in the same era. These two legends went head to head with each other in every competition and also in the race to win the best individual football awards.

After an incredibly illustrious career in Europe, the pair of them have moved on to lesser leagues, away from the highest level of football as they near the end of their careers. Ronaldo at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Messi at Inter Miami in the United States of America.

Even then, football fans cannot help but continue this legendary rivalry. Fans of Ronaldo are very quick to stress how their man is better than Messi whenever he achieves something at his current club, and vice-versa.

Last week, Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr to their first ever Arab Club Champions Cup. He scored the equalizer in the 74th minute before putting Al-Nassr ahead in extra time of the final as they emerged Champions of the competition for the first time ever.

Lionel Messi on the other hand is on the verge of also making history with Inter Miami after leading them to their first ever major final earlier today.

The Barcelona legend scored a stunning goal in the 4-1 win over Philadelphia in the semi-final to go within 90 minutes of a first ever club trophy win.

Comparing these two achievements, it must be said that Messi winning the Cup with Inter Miami should be the bigger achievement. The club was a mess before his arrival and since his debut, they have been on a 100% winning run. They won 6 out of 6 games with Messi scoring 9 goals and assisting one in the colours of the American club.

Al Nassr are a massive club that has won a combined total of 26 championships. The club holds various domestic and international records. The club is recognized by FIFA as the first Asian club to play on an international level and on a continental level, they appeared on 4 Asian finals, with two victories, and two times as runners-up.

So you see, Ronaldo is only adding to their already established legacy while Messi is having to build one for his new club. If the latter succeeds in winning the Cup with Miami, his triumph will be more impressive than Ronaldo’s.

