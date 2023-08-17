Why Messi Will Beat Haaland to Ballon d’Or 2023 Award Despite The City Star Winning A Treble

The discourse surrounding the 2023 Ballon d’Or came into full force following the conclusion of the European season, immediately after the UEFA Champions League final on June 10.

The culmination of Manchester City’s victory over Inter Milan marked the end of an action-packed season, signifying that players aspiring for the Ballon d’Or award now have limited opportunities to influence their prospects.

Initially, Lionel Messi seemed to be on a trajectory towards securing an unprecedented eighth title, especially after leading Argentina to a World Cup triumph in December of the previous year. Nevertheless, his frontrunner status has encountered a robust challenge from Erling Haaland, who showcased his prowess within the flawless Manchester City squad that achieved the historic treble.

Messi’s World Cup Triumph

The World Cup trophy remains undeniably the most coveted accolade in global football. Messi’s journey culminated in a triumph on his fifth attempt, finally shattering years of previous disappointments. In stark contrast, Haaland’s Norway did not even secure qualification for the Qatar showpiece event.

Messi’s World Cup Performance

Beyond merely clinching the World Cup, the 35-year-old actively contributed to Argentina’s success. As captain, he emerged as the stalwart his nation relied upon, netting pivotal goals throughout the campaign. In recognition of his contributions, he earned the title of the tournament’s best player.

Messi’s Remarkable Individual Season

While PSG might have faced an early exit from the Champions League, Messi experienced a productive season in terms of goal-scoring. He moved past his challenging debut season to tally an impressive 38 goals and create 25 assists across all competitions.

These contributions substantially contributed to PSG securing another Ligue 1 title. While Haaland’s towering figures this season almost overshadowed Messi’s accomplishments, it is undeniable that Messi, at his age, crafted a magnificent season of his own.

Haaland’s Absence in Crucial Encounters

A pivotal element that could have swayed the balance towards Haaland was his performance in the decisive stages of Manchester City’s Champions League journey. Regrettably, Haaland appeared to be more peripheral than prominent, particularly from the quarter-finals onward, including the FA Cup final.

Moreover, his teammate Rodri outshone him, securing the title of Champions League Player of the Season.

Manchester City’s Collective Cohesion

A hallmark of Pep Guardiola’s tenure has been his ability to unify his teams, irrespective of the presence of top-tier talents. Haaland’s staggering 52-goal tally may reflect his positioning and predatory instincts, but the contributions of his teammates, especially Kevin De Bruyne, played a substantial role in his success.

Conversely, Messi served as the cornerstone for Argentina. He single-handedly propelled his team beyond adversity, notably rescuing them from an initial shock defeat to Saudi Arabia and consistently delivering during knockout rounds.

Haaland’s performances in the ongoing season are unquestionably deserving of a Ballon d’Or, yet the unique scheduling of the World Cup in the midst of the season, coupled with Messi’s outstanding performance, introduces complexities to his candidacy.

Latest5 (

)