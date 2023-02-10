Why Messi Could Win The FIFA Best Player Ahead Of Mbappe And Benzema

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The world football governing body, FIFA have announced the three finalist for the 2023 FIFA Best Player award. The three nominees are Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema. Of all these stars, Lionel Messi has a very clear edge in the race for the prestigious award. Let’s analyze all the player’s performance in the last one year:

Karim Benzema: the French international had a very perfect performance in the previous season. He won the UEFA Champions league in the 2021/2022 season and also won the Spanish La Liga with Spanish La Liga side, Real Madrid. He also won the highest goalscorer in both competitions. He went on to won the 2022 Ballon D’or award.

Kylian Mbappe: the Paris Saint Germain striker won last season’s French Ligue 1 and finished as the highest goalscorer and also clinched the best player of the season award. He also had a great performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He inspired the French national team to finish as runners up. He finished as the highest goalscorer at the World Cup.

Lionel Messi: the Argentine star player had a great performance in the previous year just like Benzema and Mbappe. Last seaaon, he won the French Ligue 1. Messi also inspired the Argentine national team to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He won the best player of the tournament and also finished as the second highest goalscorer.

According to what is obtainable since the award started, It could be noticed that FIFA prioritizes the performance of players during the World Cup while giving the world best player award that precedes the event. One of such example is the FIFA world best award which was given to Luca Modric just after the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Croatian midfielder won the award ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo despite the Portuguese’s brilliant performance in the UEFA Champions league the previous season. Modric on the other hand inspired the Croatian national team to a second place finish while Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese national team didn’t exceed the round of 16.

In the case of Messi, Mbappe and Benzema, Messi put up a brilliant performance to win the World cup, Mbappe performed great too but only finished second alongside France while Benzema didn’t participate at the event. This leaves Lionel Messi as the overwhelming favorite to clinch the award.

