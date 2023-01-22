Why Memphis Depay asked to leave Barcelona – Xavi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona coach Xavi has explained why Memphis Depay asked to leave the club this month.

Depay completed a €3 million move to Atletico Madrid this past week, with Barcelona obtaining an option to sign Yannick Carrasco at the end of the season.

What did Xavi say about Depay?

“Memphis asked to leave after he received Atletico’s proposal,” Xavi explained.

“He asked me to leave, he wasn’t comfortable, he wanted to be comfortable again.

“We all came out of the situation as winners. If we can strengthen ourselves, that would be great. If not, it’s not urgent. We’ll see if we can sign someone, but we must remember Financial Fair Play rules.”

Depay was desperate to quit Barcelona having barely featured for the club over the past 18 months.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the season and so he was allowed to leave for a minimal fee.

Atletico Madrid moved for Depay as a replacement for Joao Felix, who they loaned out to Chelsea until the end of the season.

Depay a disappointment at Barcelona

Depay initially signed for Barcelona on a free transfer from Lyon in the summer of 2021, penning a two-year contract.

However, he has endured a miserable time at Camp Nou and never nailed down a first-team place.

Depay started two matches for Barcelona this season and featured in 203 minutes of action. He scored one goal.

The 28-year-old made his Atletico debut off the bench in the win over Real Valladolid.

