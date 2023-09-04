Why Mauricio Pochettino Should Consider Switching To His 4-2-3-1 Preseason Formation

Mauricio Pochettino, the renowned football tactician, has always been known for his adaptability and innovative approach to the game. However, as Chelsea’s new head coach, he may want to consider revisiting his preseason formation of 4-2-3-1 for several compelling reasons.

Firstly, the 4-2-3-1 formation can provide a more balanced approach to the game. It offers defensive stability with two holding midfielders, allowing Chelsea to control the midfield and thwart opponent attacks effectively. Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur side achieved remarkable defensive solidity in the past with such a formation, which could benefit Chelsea’s aspirations.

Furthermore, this formation can unlock the full potential of Chelsea’s attacking talents. With a central attacking midfielder (CAM) and two wide forwards, it allows players like Mudryk, Enzo, and Sterling to thrive in creative roles. The presence of a dedicated striker up front can also ensure that Chelsea maintains a consistent goal threat.

The 4-2-3-1 formation is not unfamiliar to the Chelsea squad, as they have utilized it successfully under previous managers. This familiarity could expedite the transition and enable players to adapt quickly to Pochettino’s tactical philosophy.

Moreover, this formation accommodates Chelsea’s depth in midfield. With two midfielders, Pochettino can rotate players efficiently, keeping the squad fresh throughout the season and reducing the risk of burnout.

In terms of defensive stability, the 4-2-3-1 allows for a well-structured backline, ensuring that Chelsea remains resilient at the back, even against strong opponents.

In conclusion, the 4-2-3-1 formation holds several advantages for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino’s leadership. It can strike a balance between defense and attack, optimize Chelsea’s creative talents, utilize squad depth, and maintain a solid defensive foundation. Considering these factors, Pochettino should seriously contemplate reverting to his preseason formation for a successful tenure at Stamford Bridge.

ThousandWords (

)