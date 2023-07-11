Why Mauricio Pochettino Said Enzo Fernandez Needed Rest Ahead Of 2023/24 Season.

Chelsea have appointed the Argentine and former Tottenhan Hotspur and Paris Saint-German manager Mauricio Pochettino as the club head Coach.

The Blues ended up to appoint three different managers after the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel, who was the last manager to have work under the Russian billionaire – Roman Abrahamovic before the club was finally sold out to Todd Boehly.

The Blues ended the season with 44 points in 38 matches and they finished on the 12th position in the Premier League.

Pochettino has already resumed duty as Blues head Coach, as he prepares the squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Mauricio Pochettino singled out Enzo Fernandez in his press conference on Friday stating that the midfielder has been run into the ground over the course of last season and needs rest.” For him it was important now to rest a little bit because he was for one and a half year playing , because of the season, when he moved from Argentina to Portugal and then Portugal to England and the World Cup and he never stopped.

The Argentine manager who has already resumed training with the squad is yet to lead the Blues to play in any competitive game.

Enzo Fernandez was one of Chelsea’s best players last season , and could build on that excellent performances to help Chelsea win trophies next season.

