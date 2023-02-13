Why Marcel Sabitzer Will Not Feature In The UCL First-Leg Clash Against Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer will miss the first leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifier against Barcelona due to his suspension. The Austrian joined the Red Devils last month on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season. He arrives as a direct replacement for Christian Eriksen, who has been out at least until the end of April with a knee injury. Sabitzer has featured in three games so far at Old Trafford.

However, he will not be available for Manchester United’s trip to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona on Thursday, February 16. The midfielder received a yellow card in the final UEFA Champions League group stage match between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. It was the Austrian’s third game in the league that knocked him out of the last 16 Bundesliga matches for PSG. According to UEFA website rule 52.03, yellow card suspensions are transferred from one tournament to another. This means Sabitzer will be suspended for United’s clash with Barcelona. He will be available for the Red Devils when they return to Old Trafford on Thursday, February 23. Although they play in the Champions League with Bayern, players can participate in two European competitions for different teams.

It was a blow to Erik ten Hag’s men, who were struggling with Eriksen’s injury. Along with that, Scott McTominay was sidelined because of a muscle injury. The Scottish midfielder has not played for the team since the 3-2 loss to Arsenal on January 22. There is good news for Manchester United fans as Casemiro will be available for the Barcelona encounter.

