Why Manchester United Should Sign Double Strikers This Summer

Manchester United, just like other clubs in Europe, are currently in the transfer window drawing out plans to sign their transfer priorities before the window closes. The Red Devils’ main target for the summer is to bring in a world class centre forward, with Erik Ten Hag keen on selling Anthony Martial. The Frenchman was in and out of the squad last season because of injuries, so the manager want a more clinical and available striker.

The Old Trafford outfit has identified Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund as the club’s number one target. Ten Hag is keen on having the Denmark international because of his ability to menace the defenders. Although signing him would be a good addition to the squad, but here is why Erik Ten Hag needs double strikers next season.

Squad depth: Having two quality strikers would provide Manchester United with greater depth and options up front. Injuries and suspensions can occur throughout the season, and having two capable strikers would ensure that the team maintain a strong attacking threat.

Competition and performance improvement: Healthy competition for starting positions often brings out the best in players, and Erik Ten Hag is a tactician in that. With two quality strikers contesting for play time, it would push each of them to perform at their highest level. This competition can lead to improved performances and increased goal-scoring output from both players.

Manchester United competes in various competitions, including domestic leagues and European tournaments like the UEFA Champions League. The ability to rotate strikers and keep them fresh becomes even more crucial in these scenarios, as the team often faces a congested fixture schedule. Having two quality strikers would give the team the necessary firepower to compete on multiple fronts without risking burnout or fatigue for a single player.

