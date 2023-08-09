Why Manchester United Should Consider Signing Another Striker Despite Signing Højlund Recently

While the recent signing of Rasmus Højlund has undoubtedly bolstered Manchester United’s attacking options, there are still compelling reasons for Manager Erik ten Hag to consider bringing in another top striker.

Firstly, a successful football season often requires a deep and versatile squad, especially in a league as competitive as the Premier League. Injuries, suspensions, and fatigue can quickly take a toll on a team’s performance, and having multiple quality strikers provides valuable rotation and tactical flexibility.

Moreover, the modern game places increasing emphasis on squad rotation and adapting to different opponents. Having multiple top strikers allows the team to tailor their attacking approach based on the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition, making it harder for opponents to predict and counter their strategy.

Additionally, the presence of another top striker would create healthy competition within the squad, driving all players to perform at their best and maintain a high level of motivation. This competition can lead to improved performance on the field and contribute to a winning mentality throughout the team.

Lastly, aiming for success in multiple competitions requires a deep squad. With domestic league, cup competitions, and potentially European campaigns, having only one reliable top striker could prove risky in case of injuries or fixture congestion.

In conclusion, while Rasmus Højlund’s signing is a step in the right direction, Manchester United should consider adding another top striker to their ranks. The benefits of depth, versatility, competition, and resilience cannot be understated in the demanding and fast-paced world of modern football.

