Why Manchester United Need To Sign Sabitzer On Loan From Bayern Munich

Manchester United have registered a last-minute interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Sebastian Sabitzer. The club decided to look for available midfielders across top clubs in Europe after their midfield maestro was confirmed to be injured for about three months or more.

Sabitzer has not really shown his talent at Bayern Munich because the players have not been given plenty of game time. Sabitzer from his days at Leipzig is known to be a technically gifted player, and it will be great to see the partnership of the player with Casemiro.

Manchester United need to sign Sabitzer as a replacement for Eriksen because the player can play a good range of passes like Eriksen would. The player is also a set-piece specialist, and he has scored some deadly set pieces in his career.

Sabitzer suits the style of play that Erik Ten Hag wants from his midfield players. He is aggressive; he can win tackles; and he can also intelligently read a game.

Manchester United have shown interest; it is up to Bayern Munich to sanction the sale before the transfer window closes today.

