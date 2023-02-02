Why Manchester United Need Martial, Rashford and Sancho To Stay Fit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United is currently on a great run of form, and the only game that they have lost in recent times is the game against Arsenal, which they narrowly lost in the dying minutes of the game.

Rashford has been pivotal for Manchester United in the absence of Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho. The player has had about 28 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season. Martial has always played well whenever he is available, but injuries have not allowed him to be consistent in the starting lineup. Sancho has had to deal with a lot of psychological issues, and the player was at some point sent to the Netherlands in order to improve both his physical and mental fitness. The three players are back together on the pitch for the first time in a long time. In yesterday’s match against Nottingham Forest, Martial scored on his return to the squad, while Rashford assisted Fred’s goal. Sancho, meanwhile, was not very active in the game even though he had the opportunity to put on a better performance. However, it was when the three players came on that Manchester United were able to break the deadlock, and this shows that Man United need the three players to stay fit if they want to achieve greater things in the future.

Rashford, Sancho, and Martial guarantee goals, assists, and dribbles, among other things. Erik Ten Hag needs their services to come out on top at the end of the season.

Erik Ten Hag has had to deal with injury issues this season, and given that the club has quite a huge number of matches to play this season given that they have not been eliminated from any competition that they are currently in, Erik Ten Hag will need his squad to be fully fit for the run of matches that are to be played.

TheTirelessWriter (

)