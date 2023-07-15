Why Manchester United Midfielder Casemiro Should Be Worried As 2023/2024 EPL Nears

Why Manchester United Midfielder Casemiro Should Be Concerned About the Upcoming 2023/2024 English Premier League Hub CreatorJul 13, 2023 3:59 PM

Since joining Erik Ten Hag’s side last year from Real Madrid, Manchester midfielder Casemiro has been an outstanding performer for the club. He was formerly with Real Madrid.

After making a significant impact in his first season with Manchester United following his £60 million transfer from Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, the Brazilian is currently enjoying the pinnacle of his career.

In the first two games of the 2022–2023 Premier League season, the Red Devils were defeated both times; however, after his arrival at the club, many things have begun to change, and the club has begun to discover a decent route.

The Brazilian international did create a nice connection with the Denmark international Christian Eriksen, and the two of them assisted Manchester United in securing some crucial points, which led to United finishing in the top three and earning a spot in the Champions League for the 2023–2024 season. Christian Eriksen is also an international player for Denmark.

Casemiro’s contributions were critical in United’s ability to finish in the top three, win the Carabao Cup, and go to the FA final and the semi finals of the Europa League.

When Casemiro was not available for the Red Devils’ squad, things were difficult for them.For example, because United received a red card in two separate incidents, they were only able to win three of the six games in which they participated, giving them a total of only three points.

The Brazilian was a member of Manchester United’s roster for a total of 46 games during the 2017–18 season, in all competitions.He was responsible for a total of six goals and also registered six assists in the game.

After a strong showing at Manchester United in the previous campaign, Casemiro has established himself as one of the top midfielders in the Premier League.He is a player that is capable of defending, dominating, and attacking as well.He is an exceptional player, and if Ten Hag brings in some other high-caliber players, Manchester United might be able to win the Premier League under his leadership in 2023 and 2024

However, considering Kobbie Mainoo’s impressive performance the previous day, the Brazilian should be concerned.The youngster turned up a strong performance against Leeds United in a friendly match that was played in Oslo. The final score was 2-0.

It’s possible that Erik Ten Hag came away from the game feeling the same way the spectators who saw it did.If Erik Ten Hag gives Mainoo more playing time for the 2023/2024 season, it’s possible that Maino will be the player who forces Casemiro to sit on the bench.

