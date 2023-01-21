Why Manchester United Fans Does Not Have The Right To Criticize Chelsea’s Bad Form

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United Fans have been having a long laugh against Chelsea this season. The Blues have suffered a torrid form in the Premier league and other domestic Cup competitions this season as they have been eliminated from the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

While that was going on for Chelsea, Manchester United were firing on all cylinders and haven’t lost any game since the Premier league returns after the FIFA World Cup break.

The Red Devils are also the only Premier League club that’s contending for 4 titles this season, including the Europa league, EFL Cup, FA Cup and Premier League title.

Regardless of that, Manchester United Fans can’t make jest of Chelsea because of the club’s current bad form.

Chelsea have only been inconsistent this season while Manchester United have been inconsistent for a long time. The Red Devils haven’t won any title in 6 years, not even the Community Shield.

Within those 6 years that Manchester United failed to win anything, Chelsea have won a Premier League title, FA Cup, Europa League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup title.

