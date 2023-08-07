Why Manchester United are yet to decide on Rasmus Hojlund’s squad number

The Denmark international arrived from Atalanta for an initial fee of £64m, with £8m potentially to come in performance related add-ons.

The Red Devils don’t have a glut of central striker alternatives this year, so the 20-year-old is likely to play a significant role for them. However, he has yet to receive a squad number.

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United is delaying their choice on shirt numbers because they hope to close more transactions in the upcoming days.

There is not much time left for the club to decide on the squad size before the Premier League season begins on Friday night and the Red Devils face Wolves on Monday night.

Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina is still a target for United, and there may be other departures in the near future as well.

West Ham is interested in Harry Maguire and Scot McTominay, while Fulham is interested in Fred and negotiations are ongoing with Real Sociedad regarding a transfer for Donny van de Beek.

Dean Henderson, a goalkeeper, is in talks with Nottingham Forest as well. Anthony Martial is up for sale, but there isn’t a lot of interest.

If the club is holding off on allocating squad numbers just days before the season begins, there won’t likely be many more arrivals at Old Trafford this summer, but there will undoubtedly be a lot of departures, some of which are probably near.

