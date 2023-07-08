Why Manchester City Might Still Win The UEFA Champions League Title This Upcoming Season.

Manchester City are the reigning European and English Champions and they also won the FA Cup title to complete their treble for last season. The reigning Champions have been regarded as one of the best team in the continent of Europe.

The English side have now join the likes Liverpool, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Manchester United as winners of the European most prestigious trophy for club football.

In the 2022/23 season Manchester City beat Italian Serie A side Inter Milan 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League finals to win their first ever UEFA Champions League title.

Pep Guardiola is regarded as one of the best manager in the World , he has won three Champions League titles, two with the Catalan giants Barcelona and one with English side Manchester City.

The Spaniard has been able to assemble one of the best talents in football history, the Citizens may likely retain the European trophy due to Calibre of players he has assemble and their consistent form this period.

Manchester City’s excellent form in all competition has shown that they are still favourites to retain the European most prestigious trophy for club football, City’s 25 matches unbeaten run last season could give other European teams headache in the competition.

In the 2022/23 season City beat 14 time European Champions Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and other top European side to reach the final of the competition, Pep Guardiola have assemble a number of great talent in football history, and won the Premier League title, FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League title.

