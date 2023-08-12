Why Manchester City Are Not Leaving The Top Of The Table Anytime Soon

The much-anticipated Premier League has begun in earnest. The first match was played yesterday by the Premier League title defenders against the just-qualified EFL team. (Manchester City vs. Burnley)

The match began clearly in favor of the Sky Blues, and in no time, an opening goal was scored in the 4th minute by Erling Haaland, the Norwegian machine. Rodri’s spectacular assist saw the title defenders take the lead. In the 23rd minute, disaster struck as midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was taken off the pitch due to an injury. He was duly substituted for Kovacic. 36 minutes into the game, Manchester City decided to show the newcomers why they are champions as they scored their second goal and Haaland picked up his brace. Manchester City had control of the game throughout, leaving no crumbs for Vincent Kompany’s team. A third goal was added to the Sky Blues score sheet in the 75th minute by Rodri. He bagged a goal and an assist in the match, showing he can walk in the shoes of former midfielder ilkay Gundogan. Manchester City has started strongly, with their foot firmly set in the ground, as they retain the lead with their first victory. The team goes nowhere near mediocrity, as they still show tenacity, strong teamwork, excellent individualistic skills, and dedication, as they did last season which made them champions. We can only ask for a tough season that will shake the fans and the game to the very core.

Populaa (

)