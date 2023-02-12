Why Man Utd should rejoice at their EPL title chances as they can go level on points with Man City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United fans have plenty of reason to be excited about their current English Premier League title chances. After a slow start to the season, United have gone on a run of form in recent weeks, losing just once in their last nine league matches, and they could draw level on points with Manchester City and be six points behind Arsenal, who are currently at the top of the league table, if they win against Leeds United.

The Red Devils have been in impressive form of late and have been able to grind out results even when their performance hasn’t been up to the mark. They have put together a solid defensive record. This strong defensive record has been the foundation for their recent success, as well as an impressive attack that has seen them score 13 goals in the last six games.

United will be looking to continue their good form against Leeds United away from home. While it won’t be an easy game, it is one that United will believe they can win. A win at Elland Road would see them draw level on points with Manchester City and signal their intent to challenge for the title.

It has been a while since United were serious contenders for the Premier League trophy, and their fans should be rightly excited about their chances this season. With the likes of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford in their ranks, United have the quality to challenge for the title and should be confident of success this season.

United have a great chance to stake their claim for the title this season, and their fans should be rightly excited about the prospect of their team challenging for the trophy. It won’t be easy, but the Red Devils have the quality and determination to make it happen.

