Why Man Utd Should Give Anthony Martial One More Chance

Amidst the flurry of transfer rumours and speculation in the football world, Manchester United finds itself at a crossroads with one of its own talents, Anthony Martial. With the club linked to several high-profile attacking targets, some fans and pundits have suggested that it might be time for Martial to part ways with the Red Devils. However, taking a closer look at Martial’s potential and past contributions, it becomes clear that giving him one more chance could be a prudent decision for Manchester United. Here are compelling reasons why the club should save their money this season and invest in Anthony Martial’s resurgence.

Photo credit: the telegraph

1. Proven Track Record:

Anthony Martial’s career at Manchester United has been a tale of impressive highs, showcasing his potential as a clinical goal-scorer and creative forward. The French striker has displayed moments of brilliance, scoring vital goals and providing crucial assists during his time at Old Trafford. His ability to operate across the front line and his natural flair on the ball make him a valuable asset when in form.

2. Versatility and Experience:

Martial’s versatility as an attacking player is a valuable asset that can add depth and flexibility to Manchester United’s attacking options. Equally comfortable playing as a centre-forward, winger, or supporting striker, Martial’s adaptability suits the team’s tactical needs. Moreover, his experience in the Premier League and familiarity with Manchester United’s style of play can be an advantage in understanding the club’s philosophy and system.

3. Age and Potential:

At just 27 years old, Martial is still in the prime of his career and has ample room for improvement. Giving him one more chance would not only provide a chance for redemption but also tap into his untapped potential. Manchester United invested in Martial’s future when they signed him from AS Monaco as a teenager, and his age suggests that his best years are yet to come.

4. A Point to Prove:

The speculation surrounding Martial’s future and the scrutiny he has faced in recent times could serve as motivation for the Frenchman to prove his worth. Given the right guidance and support, Martial may be eager to showcase his abilities and silence the doubters, making him a determined force on the pitch.

5. Financial Prudence:

Amidst the financial constraints faced by football clubs due to the pandemic, saving resources becomes imperative. Opting to give Martial another chance rather than invest in expensive attacking signings could provide Manchester United with the financial flexibility needed for other areas of the squad that require reinforcement.

Imjohn (

)