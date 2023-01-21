Why Man Utd Should Be Happy After Missing Out On Signing Cody Gakpo From PSV

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United have been highly impressive in performance ever since Ten Hag took charge of the club. The Red devils signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley and the forward made his debut against Crystal Palace.

United were also showing interests in Cody Gakpo and they were interested in his signature but Liverpool beat them to it. Virgil Van Dijk reportedly convinced Cody Gakpo to commit to Anfield.

Manchester United should be happy for missing out on signing the Netherlands forward because he has been struggling to establish himself since joining Liverpool.

Gakpo was arguably the best player in the dutch league before joining Liverpool. He’s currently struggling to find the back of the net having made four appearances for Liverpool. The 23 year old has netted 12 goals and provided 15 assists in 23 appearances for PSV this season. However, he’s yet to score a goal or register an assist in four appearances for Liverpool.

Gakpo started against Chelsea and registered 7 shots in the match but only one was on target. His goal drought has continued and jr’s been a difficult start to life for the 23 year old forward.

Gakpo was highly impressive in performance in the 2022 World Cup and was one of the best players in the tournament. However, Manchester United should be happy after failing to sign Gakpo considering his performances so far for the Reds.

