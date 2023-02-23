SPORT

Why Man Utd Fans Shouldn’t Troll Frenkie De Jong For Playing In The Europa League.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 mins ago
0 308 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A photo of Frenkie De Jong at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England went viral on social media few moments ago, and a lot of Man Utd fans were trolling the Dutch Midfielder for playing in the Europa League.

However, I think that it was wrong for Man Utd fans to troll Frenkie De Jong for playing against them in the Europa League tonight due to the fact that; De Jong alongside FC Barcelona might defeat Man Utd today.

Recall that Manchester United was heavily linked with a move for Frenkie De Jong last summer, but the former Ajax Midfielder decided to remain at FC Barcelona as he wanted to play Champions League football.

FC Barcelona was then knocked out of the Champions League and relegated to the Europa League, but I think that it’s wrong for Man Utd fans to troll De Jong as they might regret it tonight.

What do you have to say about this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

MountOnKAi (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 mins ago
0 308 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Reason Why Western European Countries Dominate International Football

14 mins ago

The Reason Why Western European Countries Dominate International Football

14 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying As Ramos Said He Envies Messi, Modric & Pepe As He Retires From Int’l Football

30 mins ago

Former Real Madrid Centre Back Sergio Ramos Retires From International Football.

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button