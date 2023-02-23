Why Man Utd Fans Shouldn’t Troll Frenkie De Jong For Playing In The Europa League.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A photo of Frenkie De Jong at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England went viral on social media few moments ago, and a lot of Man Utd fans were trolling the Dutch Midfielder for playing in the Europa League.

However, I think that it was wrong for Man Utd fans to troll Frenkie De Jong for playing against them in the Europa League tonight due to the fact that; De Jong alongside FC Barcelona might defeat Man Utd today.

Recall that Manchester United was heavily linked with a move for Frenkie De Jong last summer, but the former Ajax Midfielder decided to remain at FC Barcelona as he wanted to play Champions League football.

FC Barcelona was then knocked out of the Champions League and relegated to the Europa League, but I think that it’s wrong for Man Utd fans to troll De Jong as they might regret it tonight.

What do you have to say about this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

