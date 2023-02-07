Why Man UTD Fans Shouldn’t Be Upset With De Jong’s Girlfriend Response Regarding His Move To Man UTD

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United have been one of the best performing teams in Europe since the start of the season. The Red Devil’s are currently third in the premier league table and are few points away from second place Manchester City and Arsenal who are currently first in the group. Manchester United recent performance has made fans wonder how good the team would have been if they have succeeded in signing all their summer transfer targets.

Fans believe the team would have had a better squad depth that would guarantee them several titles under the management of Erik Ten Hag. The Dutch coach has been impressive for Manchester United ever since he took over the role of the club’s manager.

One player Manchester United failed to sign in the summer transfer window is Frankie De Jong. A lot of fans believed it would be easy for Manchester United to sign De Jong because he had played under Erik Ten Hag while he was at Ajax. Also, as at that time, Barcelona were facing some financial crisis. However, to the surprise of many, De Jong turned down the move to Manchester United.

Some Manchester United fans commented on Frankie De Jong’s girlfriend post, and asked her when De Jong would be joining Manchester United. Below is Frankie De Jong’s girlfriend response to this question:

What De Jong’s girlfriend meant by this reply was that De Jong would come to Manchester United by 21:00 pm, which is the date for the UEFA Europa clash between Barcelona and Manchester United.

A lot of fans were upset about this reply because they felt it was an insult to the club, however, fans shouldn’t be upset because it was just a mere joke, and also, Frankie De Jong’s girlfriend might not have the right to speak about his future career plans.

