Why Man Utd fans should rejoice rather than be worried after their 13-game winning run ended.

Manchester United fans should be rejoicing after their 13-game winning run at Old Trafford ended in a 2-2 draw with Leeds United. It was a thrilling game with plenty of end-to-end action, and the result shows that the Red Devils are still a force to be reckoned with, even against their toughest opponents.

The result may have ended the winning streak, but it should be seen as a positive. It was a sign that United are still very much in the hunt for the Premier League title and that they can still compete against the best teams in the division.

The draw should also be seen as a testament to the strength of the squad. Even with key players missing due to injuries and suspensions, United managed to dig deep and find a way to get a point against a Leeds side that is challenging for survival this season.

The draw also highlighted the importance of the fans. The atmosphere at Old Trafford was electric, and it was clear that the supporters provided a real lift to the players. It was clear that the fans’ support was a major factor in United’s ability to fight back and get a point.

So, rather than being worried, Manchester United fans should be celebrating the draw with Leeds United. It was a thrilling game, and the result shows that the Red Devils are still very much in the hunt for the Premier League title.

