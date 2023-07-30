Why Man Utd fans should rejoice at their EPL title chances after securing Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United fans have reason to rejoice as their club secures the services of promising Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund. The Red Devils have reached an agreement with Atlanta, signing the talented forward in a deal worth £72 million. With this significant addition to their squad, United’s EPL title chances have received a major boost.

1. Ten Hag’s No. 1 Centre-Forward Target:

The fact that Rasmus Hojlund was Erik ten Hag’s top priority as the No. 1 centre-forward target this summer speaks volumes about the young Dane’s potential and talent. Ten Hag’s vision for United’s attacking force aligns perfectly with Hojlund’s playing style and attributes. This shows that the club’s recruitment strategy is centred around acquiring players who fit the manager’s vision, and Hojlund has been handpicked as the ideal choice to lead United’s frontline.

2. Impressive Goal-Scoring Record:

Hojlund’s goal-scoring record at Atalanta is a testament to his prowess as a striker. In his debut season, the 22-year-old netted an impressive ten goals in 34 appearances across all competitions, with nine of them coming in the fiercely competitive Serie A. This ability to consistently find the back of the net makes him a valuable asset in United’s quest for the Premier League title.

3. Fending Off PSG’s Interest:

The fact that Manchester United managed to fend off competition from Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning Ligue 1 champions, showcases the club’s determination to secure Hojlund’s signature. PSG’s interest is a testament to the young forward’s potential, and United’s success in landing him highlights their ambition to strengthen their attacking options and compete at the highest level.

4. Youthful Talent and Long-Term Investment:

At just 22 years old, Hojlund is a promising young talent with plenty of room for growth and development. By securing his services, Manchester United is not only bolstering their immediate title chances but also making a long-term investment in a player who can be a key asset for years to come. Hojlund’s age aligns perfectly with United’s focus on building a squad for the future.

5. Enhancing United’s Attacking Prowess:

With the addition of Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United’s attacking force gains a dynamic and versatile striker. His ability to lead the line, create chances, and find the back of the net complements the existing attacking talents at Old Trafford. Alongside established stars like Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes, Hojlund can significantly enhance United’s offensive prowess and make them a formidable force in the Premier League.

