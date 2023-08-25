Why Man Utd Are Struggling To Score Goals

Erik ten Hag’s side have struck just once in their two opening Premier League games and badly need to improve in attack against Nottingham Forest. Manchester United has a history of explosive starts not solely limited to Sir Alex Ferguson’s era. Even during disappointing seasons, the Red Devils were known for their early dominance and ability to score numerous goals.

1. Underperforming wingers

Despite United’s reputation for exciting wing play their wide players are struggling to make an impact this season. Marcus Rashford’s shift to a central position is just one of the team’s issues. Anthony who was signed for £85m had a disappointing debut season with only four Premier League goals and two assists. Both Antony and Alejandro Garnacho have also struggled to make an impact with Antony missing key opportunities and Garnacho showing more effectiveness as a substitute. Jadon Sancho who was benched in the first two games has failed to impress since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

2. Spurning big chances

The Red Devils’ goal-scoring struggles seem more related to finishing plays rather than creating them. In their match against Tottenham, United recorded 14 shots in the first half their highest away game total since 2008. Rashford and Antony spurned good opportunities in north London, but the clearest fell to Fernandes, who headed over the bar after a dream cross from Luke Shaw.

3. Hojlund held back by injury

United’s main priority in the summer transfer window was to sign a striker and they ultimately chose Rasmus Hojlund to lead their attack for the coming years. Unfortunately, Hojlund suffered a back injury and is still awaiting his debut. Standing at 6’2, Hojlund possesses explosive speed and strength which will be a valuable asset once he recovers possibly in time for the Arsenal match on September 3rd.

