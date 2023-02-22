Why Man United’s Struggle with Injuries Put Pressure on the Rest of the Squad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United’s recent run of injuries have left the team with a number of key players doubtful for their upcoming clash with Barcelona. The trio of Antony, Anthony Martial, and Harry Maguire were not included in the squad that faced Leicester City last weekend, and were not seen during Monday’s training session. This has cast a shadow of doubt over their availability for the game against Barcelona, which is set to take place later this week.

Adding to the team’s injury concerns, long-term absentees Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are also expected to miss the upcoming match. This has put a significant amount of pressure on the rest of the team to perform and deliver results during this busy period of the season.

In particular, the absence of Harry Maguire is a major blow for Manchester United. The defender has been an integral part of the team’s backline, and his leadership qualities and experience have been instrumental in United’s recent success. Maguire was on the bench in the first leg against Barcelona, and started in the match against Leeds before picking up an injury that could potentially rule him out of the second leg.

However, despite these setbacks, Manchester United can take heart from the return of Scott McTominay, who made his comeback from injury as a substitute in the match against Leicester City. His inclusion will provide a much-needed boost to the midfield, and his presence will be crucial in United’s upcoming matches.

In addition to McTominay’s return, the team will also welcome back Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez from suspension. The duo missed the first leg of the Barcelona tie, and their return will provide further depth and options for Manchester United’s midfield.

Overall, Manchester United’s squad is currently undergoing a significant amount of strain, with several players absent due to injury or suspension. However, the team’s management will be hoping for a swift recovery from their players in order to perform at their best in the upcoming matches, including the Carabao Cup final. With a challenging period ahead, the team will need to dig deep and find ways to overcome their injury crisis if they are to achieve their goals and aspirations for the season.

Leftfootvolley (

)