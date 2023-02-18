Why Man United’s next game in the League will be difficult without Casemiro

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United’s recent matches against Leeds United and Crystal Palace did not yielded the results that the club would have hoped for. In both of these matches, United have struggled to dominate their opponents and create clear-cut chances. The team’s midfield, in particular, has been a cause for concern, with injuries to key players exacerbating the problem.

The absence of Casemiro has been particularly evident in United’s performances. The Brazilian is known for his combative style of play and his ability to break up opposition attacks, and his absence has left a void in the midfield. Without him, United have been unable to control the tempo of the game and have struggled to create chances for their forwards.

Despite this, it would be unfair to place all the blame for United’s recent performances on Casemiro’s absence. The team’s fixture schedule has been hectic, with matches being played every three days. This has taken a toll on the players, with several key players suffering from fatigue and injuries. As a result, United have had to rely on a smaller squad to navigate this busy period, and this has inevitably led to some subpar performances.

The importance of winning matches in the Premier League cannot be overstated, and the draws against Leeds and Crystal Palace could prove costly for United in their pursuit of the title. Had United won these matches, they would have been just one point behind Manchester City at the top of the table. As it stands, they are now trailing City by three points, and their rivals have a game in hand.

Looking ahead, United will need to bounce back quickly if they are to stay in the title race. The midfield battle will be crucial in the upcoming matches, and Fred and Marcel Sabitzer will need to step up and fill the void left by Casemiro’s absence. It remains to be seen whether they will be able to replicate his quality, but they will need to be at their best if United are to turn their recent form around.

