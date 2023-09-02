Why Man united’s midfield trio of Casemiro, Amrabat and Fernandes would be a force to be reckoned with in EPL

Manchester United have had their ups and downs in the ongoing campaign, but with the midfield trio of Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Bruno Fernandes in midfield, they could become an unstoppable force on the field. Each of these players bring their own unique skillset to the team, which would make them a well-rounded unit that opponents would find hard to compete against.

Manchester United completed the signing of the 27-year-old Morocco international midway through the transfer deadline, on an initial loan from Fiorentina worth £8.6 million, with the option of a permanent move worth £17 million plus £4.5 million in add-ons.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag had long highlighted Amrabat – who he managed at Dutch side Utrecht between 2015 and 2017 – as a primary midfield target to provide assistance and backup to Casemiro. The player was always on the go.

Firstly, Casemiro brings a defensive solidity to the midfield that is necessary for any team. He is known for his tackling ability and has a natural knack for reading the game. Having played at Real Madrid for several years, he knows how to perform at the highest level and can help the Premier League giants remain defensively sound while also providing the platform for their attacking play.

Secondly, Amrabat brings a dynamic style of play to the team that could make them solid in the defense and balanced in the attacking phase. He is known for his defensive skills and is a master at winning the ball for his teammates. With his defensive ability and an eye for goal, he can contribute to Manchester United’s attacking play and could be the key to filling the holes in Manchester United defenses.

Lastly, Bruno Fernandes brings the final piece to the midfield puzzle with his all-around midfield skills. He can control the tempo of the game, play decisive passes, and has a dangerous shot from distance. His versatility makes him an asset in both attack and defense and would add an extra layer of depth to the Red Devils team.

Overall, with Casemiro, Amrabat, and Fernandes in the midfield, the Red Devils could be an unstoppable force on the field. These players are experienced, versatile and bring a unique skill set that would make them a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League. The future looks bright for Manchester United with this midfield trio leading the way.

