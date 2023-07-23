As Manchester United prepare for the upcoming 2023/24 season, securing the future of promising young talents is of utmost importance. One such player deserving of a long-term contract is the highly talented midfielder, Kobbie Maino. The 19-year-old academy graduate has displayed immense potential and has impressed both fans and coaching staff in the preseason.

Maino is currently the talk of the day among Manchester United fans. After his impressive display against Arsenal it’s now obvious that the youngster is a rare gem and should be guided judiciously.

Maino’s performances in the United States have been nothing short of exceptional, showcasing his technical skills, tactical acumen, and maturity beyond his years. His ability to dictate play from the midfield and contribute with crucial goals has earned him the attention of football enthusiasts and scouts across Europe.

Tying Maino with a long-term contract before the new season starts is very important for several reasons. Firstly, it will secure the player’s future at the club, assuring him of Manchester United’s belief in his abilities. This sense of security and commitment will be a significant motivation for the young midfielder, boosting his confidence and allowing him to focus more on his footballing development.

Secondly, securing Maino’s services for the long term will also prevent potential suitors from snatching the talented midfielder away from Old Trafford. With several top clubs monitoring young prospects, Manchester United cannot afford to take any chances with the future of their homegrown talent. A long-term contract will act as a protection for Maino’s future at the club and allowing him to fully slot himself in the starting lineup.

